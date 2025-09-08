Residents of the Ramot neighborhood in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon warned that their neighborhood is becoming a preferred target for terrorists.

On Monday morning, two terrorists opened fire on civilians at the Ramot Junction. Seven people were killed and approximately 12 injured.

Monday's shooting is the third terror attack at the location in the past three years.

Meni Gira Shwartz, Deputy CEO of Kol Hai Radio and a resident of Ramot neighborhood, warned in an interview with Kol Hai that, "Ramot has become a focused target for terrorists aiming at haredi population centers, with three terror attacks in three years."

He called on the Jerusalem Municipality and the Public Security Ministry to urgently increase security measures.

Shwartz pointed out that "an armed haredi man stopped the killing spree," but emphasized the need for more security guards and armed residents.

He also noted a worrying pattern over the past three years: Ramot has been the site of three serious attacks, including a double bomb attack three years ago at the same junction where five people were lightly injured, and a car-ramming attack two years ago on Golda Meir Boulevard, in which three people were killed, including two children from the Paley family.

"The terrorists are targeting haredi population centers," Shwartz said, explaining that the Ramot Junction has become central for the haredi public due to the Arazim terminal, where most haredi bus lines begin and end their routes.

"This is a neighborhood the size of a city, and the junction is crowded with hundreds of people during the morning hours, which is why terrorists choose it as a target," he added.

Shwartz called on the municipality to treat the neighborhood as a settlement on the "seam line," a reference to the 1949 armistice line. He suggested placing permanent security guards at bus stations, especially during peak hours, and easing the conditions for weapon licensing for residents.