אלפים בסליחות בכותל הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

Tens of thousands of worshippers participated Thursday night in the fourth Selichot prayer gathering at the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem.

Among the attendees were family members of hostage Matan Angrest, who was kidnapped during the October 7 massacre and is still held captive by the Hamas terror group in Gaza. Dozens of bereaved families from the “One Family” organization were also present.

The families, who lost loved ones in terror attacks and in Israel's wars, came from across the country — from the Galilee, Gaza envelope, Judea and Samaria, and the south — to draw strength and support one another during the emotional prayers.

A particularly moving moment occurred when Shmuel Gez, father of the late Tze'ela Gez, recited the Kaddish prayer from the main stage at the Western Wall plaza. The entire crowd responded with a unified “Amen” in an atmosphere of shared grief and solidarity.

Tze'ela Gez, a resident of Bruchin, was murdered in a shooting attack on her way to the delivery room. Her husband was injured, and their unborn child, Ravid Chaim, was delivered via Cesarean section but died two weeks later.

Galia, Tze'ela’s mother, shared her pain, saying: “This is the third time I’ve left the house since my daughter was murdered. I’m always crying, and finally I had two hours where I was able to not cry. I have so much strength now.”

During the gathering, participants prayed together for the swift return of the hostages, the safety of IDF soldiers and security forces, the recovery of the wounded, and peace and security for the people of Israel.