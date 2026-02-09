Dozens of rabbis from the national-religious community, together with representatives of bereaved families, published a public letter on Monday voicing support for the government amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the conscription law.

In the letter, the signatories warned against framing the legislation as an attempt to dismantle the national camp, describing such claims as a dangerous mistake. They argued that recent efforts by various actors have sought to inflame tensions between different communities in Israel, including between the Haredi public and the national-religious camp.

The rabbis acknowledged that ideological differences exist within the national camp regarding military service, but stressed that these disagreements should be conducted respectfully and without undermining unity. They emphasized that internal debate is legitimate, yet should not be exploited to weaken the broader political camp or the right-wing government.

According to the letter, the conscription law in its current form represents a positive step. The signatories said it could significantly increase Haredi enlistment in the IDF, potentially tripling current numbers, thereby easing the burden on reservists and strengthening the military. They described the Haredi leadership’s agreement to the law as a historic opportunity that should not be squandered.

The letter concluded with an expression of support for the government and its leaders, encouraging them to continue guiding the right-wing coalition in the years ahead.

In addition to the rabbinic leadership, the letter was also endorsed by numerous bereaved parents who lost sons in Israel’s wars and security operations, calling to strengthen Israeli society and the IDF, while rejecting what they see as attempts to use the conscription debate to fracture the national camp.