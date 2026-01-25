Yosef Babad, the cousin of Asael Babad, who was seriously wounded in the Gaza Strip several months ago and died last weekend, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the family’s loss and the legacy Asael left behind.

“We still haven’t fully processed the loss," Yosef said, “but we are continuing on his path - a path of simple faith, without many questions."

According to Yosef, Asael was wounded approximately three months ago while serving in the Rafah area of Gaza, after being hit by an anti-tank missile. He was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center and later transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. Initially, his condition was severe; he was sedated and placed on a ventilator. Over time, his condition stabilized, and he began a rehabilitation process at Hadassah Mount Scopus.

The family believed Asael was on a path toward recovery. “He was already in the midst of rehabilitation, and we truly believed this story would have a good ending," Yosef said. Two weeks before his death, Asael attended the circumcision ceremony of a family member’s newborn. He then returned to the hospital, where his condition rapidly deteriorated due to an internal infection. He died shortly thereafter.

Throughout his rehabilitation, Yosef said, Asael endured severe pain without complaint and acted with unwavering faith. In conversations between the two, Asael expressed confidence that he would recover and return to normal life. “He had no regrets," Yosef recalled. “He believed he would walk again, and he passed that faith on to us."

Yosef described his cousin as a quiet, action-oriented individual known for his strong faith and generosity. Asael owned a garage, was skilled at fixing nearly anything, and regularly helped others without seeking recognition or compensation. “He didn’t want publicity or money," Yosef said. “He only wanted to do good and help people."

Yosef called on the public to take on a small act of kindness in Asael's memory. “Everyone can do something they are good at for someone else," he said, “and also take something from the tremendous faith Asael had in God."