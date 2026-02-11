Ofer Greenbaum, the father of Yishai Greenbaum and a member of the leadership of the Hagvura Forum, is calling for Prime Minister Netanyahu to return from the U.S. with a clear deadline for the disarmament of Hamas.

According to him, Hamas is conditioning Israel to accept a new reality of continued violations, and Israel must not accept this.

This call was made ahead of Netanyahu's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Greenbaum said, “I want to strengthen the honor of our Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in this huge mission to the United States. We ask, we expect, that you return with a clear statement that there will be no further delay by the Hamas terrorists in Gaza. It must be clear: every violation, every approach to the fence, the terrorists are considered dead. There is no need to get approval for this, no need for any distinctions."

“We keep receiving more and more images of Hamas terrorists, in the familiar Toyotas, with weapons, approaching the fence, and they do this every time, one more meter forward, one more meter forward. This is happening because we are starting to get used to it. We see them, they come a little closer, but they don’t pose a threat," he added.

Continuing his words, he addresses the Prime Minister, saying, "Honorable Prime Minister, we ask you, in this matter, there is no left or right, there must be a clear time frame for when they hand over the weapons and vacate. As long as there is no deadline, they are slowly advancing toward the fence, testing our capabilities and restraint. And slowly, they condition us to think that they don't pose a threat and that we are in control, on alert."

“There must be a clear distinction by a certain date. If they do not hand over the weapons, they are considered fighters who threaten the border and our existence. We stand with you and believe that these things are known, clear, and we are here to strengthen you. The entire nation stands by you, both right and left, to fight terrorism as you have done so far, without compromise," he concluded.