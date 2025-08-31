IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Sunday attended a situational assessment at Northern Command, discussing future plans as well as the recent elimination of Hamas military spokesman Abu Obaida.

Attending the meeting were Commander of Northern Command, MG Rafi Milo; the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, MG Shlomi Binder; the Head of the Planning Directorate, MG Eyal Harel; the Head of the Operations Directorate, MG Itzik Cohen; division commanders from the arena; and other senior commanders.

As part of the situational assessment, the operational intelligence picture and the forthcoming operational plans were presented.

"The IDF is operating offensively, with initiative and operational superiority, across all arenas and at all times," Zamir said. "In the Gaza Strip, yesterday we struck one of Hamas’ senior leaders, Abu Obaida, after most of Hamas’ leadership had already been eliminated. Our actions are not yet complete, most of the remaining Hamas’ leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well. This step joins a series of significant IDF strikes in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and other arenas. We are surprising, acting with initiative, and reaching every target in order to ensure the security of Israeli civilians."

"We are continuing our efforts and operations to return all the hostages, both living and fallen. In recent days, in a special operation, the bodies of hostages Idan Shtivi and Ilan Weiss were recovered. Since the beginning of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ in March of this year, the bodies of ten hostages have been recovered, in addition to Idan Alexander. We will continue to act decisively to bring them back and will spare no effort, this is our moral mission."

Zamir added, "Tomorrow, a large part of the students in Israel will begin the new school year, and some residents of the north will return to school for the first time since the start of the war. From here I want to say to the residents of the north, the basic condition for opening the school year is the security of the residents. The return to studies is made possible thanks to the activities of the troops and the achievements since the beginning of the war, activities that continue even at this very moment."

He also noted that the IDF's Northern Command "continues to strike and dismantle emerging threats. This is the approach, we do not wait."

"Alongside the return to school, this week reservists will report for duty as we continue to advance the combat against Hamas in Gaza City. The mission is not yet complete, and I trust that they will arrive and carry it out in the best possible way. Our achievements are thanks to their repeated readiness to stand up time and again for the security of Israel."

Concluding his remarks, Zamir expressed appreciation to the commanders of Northern Command for their operational actions, which are delivering the results.