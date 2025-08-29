The IDF and Shin Bet recovered the body of Ilan Weiss from Gaza. Weiss, aged 55, was murdered on October 7th, 2023, as he ran to the weapons storage room in Kibbutz Be'eri, where he lived. The terrorists then took his body to the Gaza Strip.

His wife and daughter were abducted to Gaza and released in the first hostage deal.

The remains of an additional hostage whose name has not yet been released were also recovered.

The IDF stated that the complex operation was carried out by IDF troops of the Southern Command, in coordination with the IDF Intelligence Directorate, the ISA, and other special forces. The operation was made possible due to precise intelligence from the Hostages and Missing Headquarters, the Intelligence Directorate, and the ISA.

Following an identification process conducted at the National Center for Forensic Medicine, together with the Israel Police, the Hostages and Missing Persons Headquarters in the Manpower Directorate notified his family and the Be’eri community.

The process of identifying the additional deceased hostage in the National Center for Forensic Medicine is still ongoing. The Hostages and Missing Persons Headquarters has notified the family.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated, "Ilan, of blessed memory, served as deputy head of the kibbutz emergency team in Be’eri and courageously led the defensive battle in the kibbutz, preventing a greater disaster, alongside other heroes. On behalf of the entire defense establishment, I extend my deepest condolences to his family. I also wish to express profound appreciation for our heroic fighters, who risk their lives day and night to bring all the hostages back, both the living and the fallen. We will not rest or relent until everyone returns home—this is the central goal of the upcoming operation."

President Isaac Herzog offered his condolences and support to the Weiss family. He noted: "692 days after he was brutally kidnapped with his wife Shiri and their daughter Noga, Ilan’s body was recovered in a joint IDF and Shin Bet operation. A moment of deep sorrow, but also of closure. Ilan showed courage and noble spirit when he fought the terrorists on that dark day. In his death, he gave life. And ever since, his family has shown extraordinary strength in their struggle for his return.

"The horrors committed by Hamas: murder, torture, abduction, are crimes against humanity. The world must show moral clarity, apply pressure, and act for the immediate release of all the hostages. We will not rest until every one of them is brought home, the living to the loving embrace of their families, and the fallen to be laid to rest in dignity. Every last one."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogized: Ilan Weiss, a hero, was a member of the emergency squad at Kibbutz Be'eri. He was murdered on 7 October 2023 as he went out to defend the kibbutz; his body was taken hostage. His wife Shiri and their daughter Noga were taken hostage and released from captivity in November 2023.

"Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the dear families and share in their deep sorrow. I thank our commanders and fighters for their successful action, determination and bravery. The campaign to return the hostages is ongoing. We will neither rest nor be silent until we bring all of our hostages back home, the living and the deceased."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum stated, "Our hearts are with the family today. Alongside the grief and pain, his return provides some comfort to the family after 692 days of waiting in the nightmare of uncertainty. We wish to express our deep gratitude to the IDF and security forces who have worked and continue to work with dedication and courage.

"Only by bringing home all hostages can we achieve healing and national recovery. This is our highest national priority. The people of Israel want every hostage returned home—the living for rehabilitation, the fallen for dignified burial—through a comprehensive deal," it added.

The forum called on the Israeli government to enter negotiations and stay at the table until every last hostage comes home. "Time is running out for the hostages. Time is running out for the people of Israel who carry this burden.”