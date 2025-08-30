The IDF on Saturday night announced that the second hostage whose body was recently recovered is Idan Shtivi, who was kidnapped from the Tel Gama area.

"In a complex IDF operation conducted this week, and directed by the Hostages and Missing Persons Headquarters in the Intelligence Directorate, and the ISA, the body of the deceased hostage Idan Shtivi was recovered from the Gaza Strip, along with the body of the deceased hostage Ilan Weiss," the IDF confirmed.

Weiss, 55, was murdered on October 7th, 2023, as he ran to the weapons storage room in Kibbutz Be'eri, where he lived. The terrorists then took his body to the Gaza Strip.

"The complex rescue operation was carried out by IDF troops of the Southern Command, in coordination with the IDF Intelligence Directorate and other special forces. The operation was made possible due to precise intelligence from the Hostages and Missing Persons Headquarters in the Intelligence Directorate, the Intelligence Directorate, and the ISA.

"Idan Shtivi was abducted from the Tel Gama area and brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists after acting to rescue and evacuate others from the Nova music festival on October 7th, 2023. He was 28 years old at the time of his death.

"Following an identification process conducted at the National Center for Forensic Medicine, along with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, the Hostages and Missing Persons Headquarters notified his family.

"The IDF and ISA extend their condolences to the families and will continue every effort possible to bring all the hostages home."

Idan had a deep connection with dogs and other animals, and was about to begin his second year studying sustainability and government at Reichman University, the Hostages Families Forum said, adding that "Idan always put others first and made sacrifices for those around him."

"On October 7th, Idan arrived early in the morning at the Nova Festival to photograph his friends who were performing and leading workshops, but never made it inside. When the attack began, Idan helped a young man and woman he had just met escape from the site — a selfless act that ultimately led to his abduction."

Idan is survived by his parents Eli and Dalit, his siblings Omri, Hila, and Ilin, and his partner Stav.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first to announce Shtivi's return, saying, "In a special operation carried out by the IDF and the ISA in the Gaza Strip, the body of Idan Shtivi was returned. Following the completion of the identification process at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, his return to Israel was permitted for publication."

"Idan was a student in sustainability and government and a brave person: On 7 October 2023, he participated in the Nova festival. When the terrorist attack began, he acted to save many fellow participants and help them escape, and was murdered in the process. His body was abducted to Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization.

"Together with the entire people of Israel, my wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Shtivi family."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said, "Idan Shtivi came to celebrate at the Nova Festival on October 7. He was murdered while helping others fleeing the terrorist onslaught, and his body was held hostage in Gaza. In a joint IDF-ISA operation, he has now been brought home for a dignified burial."

"I hope this will bring a measure of comfort to his beloved parents, Eli and Dalit, and to his siblings, who have shown remarkable strength in their determined struggle for his return.

"These moments of deep sorrow remind us of one truth: Hamas’ crimes are crimes against humanity. The world must act with moral clarity and press for the release of all the hostages. Every last one."

He added, "I reiterate my appreciation for the IDF and ISA for their determined and daring action. As of now, 207 hostages - 148 of them alive - have been returned to Israel."

"We will continue to take relentless and determined action, in various ways, to bring back all of our hostages, the living and the deceased."

The Hostages Families Forum responded: "Our hearts are with the Shtivi family today. Alongside the grief and pain, his return provides some sense of closure for the family and comfort after 694 agonizing days of waiting for his return."

"We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the IDF and security forces who have worked tirelessly with dedication and courage to make Idan's return possible. We also thank the various professionals who participated in the identification process. The complex identification process that took several days serves as a harsh and painful reminder of the real danger that the remains of those lost may vanish beneath the ruins of Gaza.

"Bringing home the hostages is the only path to national healing and recovery. The people of Israel want to see all hostages returned home: some for rescue and rehabilitation, others for proper burial, through a comprehensive agreement.

"The family requests that their privacy be respected at this time."