IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir on Sunday conducted a tour and situational assessment in the Gaza Strip with the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor; the Commander of the 252nd Division, BG Yehuda Wagen; the Commander of the 2nd Brigade, COL D.; and additional commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff toured Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya and held a conversation with the division’s commanders, during which they briefed him on the division’s operational activity.

"We are operating to thwart and remove threats in all arenas," Zamir began. "We will not tolerate threats against our troops, and we will respond to any attempt. We have freedom of operation - both here in the Southern Command and across all arenas."

He stressed, "We will not allow Hamas to reestablish itself. We have operational control over extensive parts of the Gaza Strip and we will remain on those defense lines. The Yellow Line is a new border line - serving as a forward defensive line for our communities and a line of operational activity."

"The overwhelming majority of our hostages have returned, but our mission will not be complete until the last fallen hostage, SFC Ran Gvili, is brought home.

"We must not be complacent. We must be prepared in all arenas and maintain readiness and alertness, while maintaining operational norms. The IDF is preparing for surprise attack scenarios - this is one of the cornerstones of the upcoming multi-year plan."

Zamir also emphasized that, "The security and existence of the State of Israel depend on the IDF, with reserve troops being a central component. You achieved unprecedented successes throughout the war, and your level of readiness and capability is extremely high."

"We are advancing several laws intended to strengthen the IDF and its readiness, and in doing so also ease the burden on the reserve troops. We must reinforce and expand the reserve aray - this is a central mission in the IDF’s force build up process.

"In recent weeks, we concluded the inquiries into October 7th. The inquiries are a crucial component in learning the lessons needed to prevent another October 7th. We are leading the IDF toward learning, developing, and strengthening in order to prepare for future challenges. You are partners in advancing the IDF forward."