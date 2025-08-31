The IDF and ISA on Sunday confirmed the elimination of Hamas' military spokesman, known as Abu Obaida.

"Yesterday, the IDF and ISA eliminated Hudahaifa Kahlout 'Abu Obaida,' who headed Hamas’ Military Wing propaganda apparatus and psychological terror operations, and was the spokesman of Hamas’ military wing," a joint IDF-ISA statement read.

"The operation was directed from the ISA situation room and was made possible due to prior intelligence gathered by the ISA and the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, identifying the terrorist’s hiding place.

"Abu Obaida was one of the last remaining senior terrorists of Hamas’ Military Wing from before October 7th, 2023. Over the past decade, he was responsible for Hamas’ military wing propaganda apparatus. In this role, he oversaw spokesmanship across Hamas’ brigades and battalions, coordinated between the organization's political spokespeople and its military wing, and was a senior figure in determining propaganda policy."

The statement noted that Abu Obaida "served as the public face of the Hamas terrorist organization, and as part of his role, he disseminated Hamas' propaganda to promote terrorist activity, seeking to influence the Gazan public and Hamas supporters across the Middle East and the world. Additionally, he led Hamas’ propaganda campaigns and psychological terrorism both during the current war and before it."

"Under his command, Hamas’ propaganda apparatus was responsible for spreading footage of the atrocities of the October 7th massacre, using footage taken by Hamas terrorists.

"Additionally, he was also responsible for distributing incitement videos across the Arab world and among the Palestinian public, encouraging them to commit similar acts of terrorism.

"Throughout the war, Abu Obaida and his aides were behind the release of psychological terror videos showing abducted Israeli civilians and soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to act against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel."

Earlier on Sunday, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Hamas military spokesman Abu Obaida was successfully eliminated in a joint IDF-ISA operation.

In a post on X, Katz wrote: “Hamas terror spokesperson Abu Ubaida was eliminated in Gaza and sent to meet all those thwarted from the axis of evil from Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen in the depths of hell. Congratulations to the IDF and Shin Bet on the flawless execution.”

The Defense Minister added, “Soon, as the campaign in Gaza intensifies, he will meet many more of his partners in crime — Hamas murderers and rapists.”

Earlier, a Palestinian Arab source told Sky News Arabia that the house in Gaza City where Hamas Armed Wing Spokesman Abu Obaida was eliminated was rented just a few days earlier.

According to the source's claims, the spokesman's wife and children were in the home in the Rimal neighborhood during the strike.

The source added that Hamas armed operatives closed off the scene following the strike and prevented residents from approaching to recover the bodies.

The Israeli defense establishment followed Abu Obaida for several months, and only after collecting sufficient intelligence did it decide to strike.

IAF jets launched a precise missile at the second and third floors of the building in an operation that was overseen by the Shin Bet's special operations command center in central Israel.