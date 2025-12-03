The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a field tour today (Wednesday) in the 80th Regional Division, together with the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, the Commander of the 80th Division, BG Israel Friedler, and additional commanders.

The Chief of Staff held a situational assessment with the commanders on the operational challenges in the arena, the defensive posture, and the IDF’s response to the drone threat.

The Chief of Staff also spoke with the female soldiers from the Armored Corps in the arena and expressed his appreciation for their work and their contribution to safeguarding the residents of the communities of the Nitzana region. He emphasized that the troops’ readiness and activity constitute a central component in the IDF’s ability to deter and thwart threats.

Zamir also met with the heads of the local councils in the area, thanked them for their cooperation, and for their contribution to the security of the area. He emphasized to them the IDF’s commitment to continuing to strengthen the defensive and security systems in the area.

The Chief of Staff expressed appreciation to the Commander of the Southern Command and the Commander of the 80th Division for the division’s activity, the extensive efforts to maintain defense in the area, and the processes of force build-up and adaptation.

Chief of Staff Zamir told the soldiers: “We are operating across all arenas, near and far, against complex threats emerging before us. We are changing the face of the western border, building strength and developing strong defensive capabilities - we will not allow threats to develop along our borders. We must be prepared on every border and in every arena for a sudden terrorist threat that may confront us, and alongside that continue to develop the defense in the region, reinforce where needed, and ensure the troops’ readiness at all times."

"Our approach is clear and is being implemented here as well in the 80th Division: to thwart every threat at its inception. No containment - initiative.

"We are monitoring all threats and will continue focusing efforts on thwarting these threats in order to stabilize security in the region. The drone threat is an evolving threat - we are addressing it, improving the operational response, and will continue to enhance it in the near term and in the multi-year plan. We are building strength and developing strong defensive capabilities.

"Part of the adaptation and strengthening of the defense strategy is changes in our force-buildup - including the establishment of the 96th Division, responsible for defending the eastern border, and the establishment of additional Border Defense Battalions. These are significant steps in shaping the IDF’s defensive capabilities for the coming years.

"In the Negev, security and the communities are interconnected - this is a clear principle that guides our actions. We must continue strengthening the connection with the communities and the security components in the area.

"As part of the lessons from October 7th, we are continuing to change the defensive posture along the borders, reinforcing it and focusing on strengthening the area’s defense and the Rapid Response Teams. We are concentrating effort in this arena as well, in order to provide a better and faster defensive response,” Zamir stated.