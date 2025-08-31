Nearly three and a half months after an IDF strike, the Hamas terrorist organization confirmed early Sunday morning the elimination of Mohammed Sinwar, a senior member of the organization and the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement came in the form of a statement accompanied by a photo showing Mohammed Sinwar alongside other senior terrorists killed during the war, labeled with the word “shaheeds.”

Sinwar was eliminated in mid-May during a joint IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) operation targeting an underground Hamas command and control center situated beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Seven months earlier, his older brother Yahya Sinwar was also eliminated .

While the IDF announced Mohammed Sinwar’s death at the end of May, Hamas only now officially confirmed it, offering no additional details beyond the released photo.

In addition, Hamas published previously unseen footage of Mohammed Deif, the former commander of the group’s military wing, who was eliminated in July of last year.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials believe Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Hamas’s military wing, was eliminated Saturday evening in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.

A senior Israeli official said, “If he was there, there’s no chance he survived this elimination attempt.” The official added that initial intelligence regarding his location was received on Friday night, with a strike window opening at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. “If there were hostages in the area, the strike would not have taken place,” the official emphasized.

Just on Friday, Abu Ubaida had warned that Israeli plans to retake Gaza City would endanger hostages. He claimed the IDF and the Israeli government would bear responsibility for their fate, threatening that “every hostage killed in strikes will be announced by name and with their picture.”