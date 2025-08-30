It is estimated that Hamas military spokesman Abu Obaida was the target of an attempted assassination in Gaza City.

The Hamas terror group issued an official condemnation of the attack, claiming dozens were injured and killed.

Earlier, reports said that the IDF and ISA struck a key Hamas terrorist in the Gaza City area, using aircraft.

The joint announcement stressed that "Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."

"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity."

A senior Israeli official said, “If he was there, there’s no chance he would have survived the assassination attempt this time.” The official added that initial intelligence on his location was received last night, and a window of opportunity opened at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening. “If there had been hostages in the area, they would not have carried out the attack,” the source emphasized.

On Friday, Abu Obaida claimed that IDF plans to conquer Gaza City would endanger the lives of hostages, insisting that the Israeli government and military are responsible for their fate. “Any hostage killed in the strikes will be publicly named and photographed,” he warned.