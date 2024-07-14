Sources in the Hamas terrorist organization confirmed to the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat Arabic-language newspaper that Rafaa Salama, the commander of the Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade, was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The sources refused to confirm or deny the reports that Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas' military wing, was killed in the airstrike.

The IDF confirmed on Saturday that Deif was targeted in an airstrike.

Senior sources in the security echelon told the political echelon the results of their situational assessment, namely, that Deif was certainly hit in the strike, but that final confirmation may "take time." They also said that the commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade was definitely killed.

Deif and Salama are believed to be two of the architects of the October 7 massacre.