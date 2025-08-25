US Vice President JD Vance reiterated over the weekend that President Donald Trump wants him to remain focused on the current administration’s priorities, not speculation about the 2028 presidential race.

Speaking to NBC’s Meet the Press, Vance downplayed ongoing discussions about Trump’s eventual successor, despite recent remarks by the President suggesting the Vice President is the “most likely” heir apparent.

“If it’s in the news, the President and I have certainly discussed it. But I think the President is just focused on doing a good job for the American people. He wants me to be focused on doing a good job for the American people,” Vance said.

Pressed on whether he considers himself the heir to the MAGA movement, Vance replied, “No. I see myself as a Vice President who’s trying to do a good job for the American people.”

Trump said recently that while it is premature to anoint a successor for the 2028 presidential race, Vance is currently the leading contender to carry the Republican torch.

“I think most likely, in all fairness,” Trump responded when asked whether he would endorse Vance to clear the GOP field.

“So it’s too early to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point,” the president added.

Trump also mentioned Secretary of State Marco Rubio - who ran against Trump for the Republican nomination in 2016 before dropping out due to poor primary performances - as a strong potential running mate for Vance.

Those comments came after Trump addressed speculation about a third term, saying he would “probably not” pursue a third term in office, which is constitutionally barred.

While some of the president’s remarks on the issue have been brushed off as humorous, he has occasionally appeared more serious in tone, fueling ongoing discussion among commentators and strategists.

In March, Trump made his most explicit remark about seeking a third term, stating, “I’m not joking” about the possibility.

“There are methods which you could do it,” Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News, though he also tempered expectations, adding, “It is far too early to think about it.”