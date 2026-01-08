Zionist Christian Evangelical leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore and President of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations blasted US Vice President JD Vance for what she described as his "inability to take a moral, Christian stance on antisemitism." Her comments come in light of an interview that the Vice President did on Tuesday on CNN commentator Scott Jennings’ podcast.

The host of the award-winning Christian television program “Focus on Israel", which reaches a global audience of two billion, said: “Tucker appears to have Vance in a trance. It’s time for JD Vance to take a moral, Christian stand on antisemitism. There is no place for double-talk on this matter. You don’t get to condemn hatred, while befriending the haters. This is not a time to turn the other cheek. The scourge of Jew Hatred must be banished from the conservative movement before it destroys it from within."

She continued: “Mr. Vice President, you invoked Christian teachings about judging people by their actions, yet you appear to be blindsided by the hatred and actions of people like your friend Tucker Carslon. A clear line needs to be drawn in the sand on what is and is not acceptable. This is not about canceling people; it’s about advocating for the Judeo-Christian values upon which our Republic was founded."

Cardoza-Moore then doubled down on what she described as the grifters and Jew Haters on the woke right: “It is time for the White House to make it clear that grifters and Jew Haters like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes have no place in the Conservative movement. Their views and content are an abomination to God and trample on our Constitution."

“As President Trump has proven time and again, putting America First means standing with our allies in the face of adversity and not vilifying our own countrymen because of their color or creed. America First means American values first."

Laurie Cardoza-Moore was among the first Evangelical leaders to condemn Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens as anti-Semites. Carlson personally called Cardoza-Moore to beg her walk back her statements, which she only increased as his public Jew Hatred increased. Last year, the Founder of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations made international headlines by resigning from the Heritage Foundation’s Anti-Semitism Taskforce over their stance on Carlson.