US Vice President JD Vance criticized the vote in the Knesset on Wednesday to apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

As he boarded Air Force Two to depart Israel, the Vice President told the press that the vote was "weird" and said it confused him.

He said that he was told the vote was "symbolic" and a "political stunt." According to Vance, "If it was a political stunt, then it was a stupid political stunt, and I personally take some insult to it."

The Vice President clarified: "The West Bank is not going to be annexed by Israel. The policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel. That will continue to be our policy."