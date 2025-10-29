US Vice President JD Vance predicted on Tuesday that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will be maintained, despite Hamas’s violations of it and Israel’s response.

Speaking on Capitol Hill, Vance said, “The President achieved a historic peace in the Middle East. The ceasefire is holding. That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there.”

He added, “We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond. But I think the President's peace is going to hold despite it.”

Vance’s comments came hours after Hamas terrorists opened fire at Israeli troops operating in the Rafah area, sparking exchanges of fire in a new violation of the ceasefire by the terrorist organization.

IDF troops conducted artillery strikes in response to the attacks, and IAF aircraft flew over Rafah.

Hamas later announced that it would not return the body of an Israeli hostage in response to what it called Israel's "violations" of the ceasefire.

Earlier Tuesday, the IDF released footage showing Hamas terrorists burying remains belonging to murdered hostage Ofir Sarfati, whose body had been returned to Israel in a military operation two years ago.

After burying the remains, the terrorists staged their “discovery” of them and handed them over to Israel through the Red Cross.