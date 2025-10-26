Vice President JD Vance sharply criticized New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani after Mamdani shared a personal story about his Muslim aunt's experience following the 9/11 attacks. During a speech at the Islamic Cultural Center of The Bronx, Mamdani recounted how his aunt, a hijab-wearing Muslim woman, felt unsafe riding the subway in the aftermath of the attack, due to rising Islamophobia. He described her as a "real victim" of the attacks, highlighting the discrimination faced by Muslim Americans in the post-9/11 era.

Vance responded on social media, mocking Mamdani's characterization of his aunt as a "real victim" of 9/11. In response, Mamdani defended his remarks, asserting that his aunt's experience was a reflection of the broader challenges faced by Muslim Americans in the wake of the attacks. He emphasized his commitment to representing the Muslim community in New York and vowed not to hide his identity or faith.

The exchange intensified existing tensions in the mayoral race, with Mamdani's opponents, including former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, accusing him of extremism and antisemitism due to his pro-Palestinian stance. Mamdani has faced criticism for his associations with controversial figures and his outspoken views on Israel.

As early voting began, the controversy surrounding Mamdani's remarks added a new layer to the already contentious mayoral race. If elected, Mamdani would become New York City's first Muslim mayor.