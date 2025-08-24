A preliminary investigation into the Houthi missile launched towards Israel Friday evening indicated that the projectile was likely a missile with a cluster warhead.

This is the first time that the Houthis have launched such a missile toward Israeli territory.

The failure to intercept the missile last Friday is under investigation and is not related to the type of missile that was fired. The IDF stressed that Israel's air defense systems, "particularly the upper-tier layer, are capable of dealing with and intercepting missiles of this type."

Asaf Iluz, the security officer of the Hevel Modi’in Regional Council, arrived at the site of the fall in Moshav Ginaton. He summarized: "A fragment from an interceptor missile fell in the yard of a house. Damage was caused to the home, but the resident was alone and entered the safe room. It is a great miracle that there were no injuries and that people follow the instructions."

"Damage was also caused inside the house, and the electricity went out from the falling fragment. Security forces are handling the scene."