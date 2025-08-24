The Israeli Air Force is investigating why the Houthi missile that was launched at Israel on Friday night was not intercepted, after part of it exploded in the yard of a home in Ginaton, central Israel.

The Yedioth Aharonoth newspaper reported on Sunday that, among other possibilities, the IAF is looking into the possibility that the missile consisted of a cluster munition, similar to those launched by Iran during Operation Rising Lion.

Shortly after the missile launch, senior Houthi official Nasser al-Din A'mer published a video in which he wrote that "this is a historic moment in which a Yemeni missile split up into several missiles over Israel."

In another post, the senior Houthi official wrote: “Two clips clearly demonstrate the missile reaching its target, disproving the enemy’s claims of interception. The truth is that the difficulty lay in the failure of all defense systems and multiple layers.”

The missile set off sirens in several locations in central Israel, and there was an impact in the yard of 85-year-old Ilana Hatumi, from Moshav Ginaton near Lod. She recounted: "I was sitting in the shelter, I heard a boom, everything exploded. That's it." She added optimistically, "The windows are gone. We're fine, I'm healthy. Nothing happened, you can fix everything, it's only material damage."