The IDF on Friday evening, shortly before 9:00 p.m. local time, identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat and the public is requested to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

Several minutes later, sirens were sounded throughout central Israel, including in Tel Aviv.

Some reports, as well as footage on social media, suggested the missile likely disintegrated in the air.

Shortly after 9:10 p.m., the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile was launched from Yemen toward central Israel."

"Attempts were made to intercept the missile, and the results of the interception are under review. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

At around 9:33 p.m., the IDF confirmed that "an initial review suggests that the missile most likely fragmented in mid-air."

"During the incident, several attempts to intercept the missile were made by the aerial defense systems. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," it added.

Debris from the interception landed in the yard of a building in Moshav Ginaton, located near Lod.

Magen David Adom said it did not receive reports of physical injuries, except for individuals who were injured while heading to protected areas.

The missile from Yemen was fired just hours after the IDF successfully intercepted a drone fired from Yemen in the Gaza border area.

