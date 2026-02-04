Kan reports that the Houthis have moved missile and drone warehouses in preparation for a possible launch against American vessels. This move poses a threat to the calm that has been maintained in the region since last May.

A source from one of the factions in Yemen fighting the Houthis provided the US administration with information about the Houthis' operational preparations to renew attacks on American ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

This comes as the latest escalation in the region following the American decision to send an aircraft carrier and additional warships to the Arabian Sea in preparation for a potential war with Iran.

Along with the USA, the UK - a prominent member of the Prosperity Guardian coalition assembled to fight the Houthis - has also moved military planes and warships to the Middle East recently.