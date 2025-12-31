The IDF on Wednesday morning released its summary of operational activity for 2025. According to data updated through December 15, roughly 20,900 targets were struck across all arenas, about 430 operations were conducted, and approximately 50 naval strikes were recorded.

Over the course of the year, around 306,830 reservists were mobilized, and roughly 130,000 hours of naval activity were logged.

Southern Command struck approximately 19,530 targets and destroyed about 13,910 terrorist infrastructures. Senior terrorists eliminated included Mohammed Sinwar, head of Hamas’s military wing and one of the key architects of the October 7 attack; Mohammed Shabana, commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade; Abdallah Abu Shamala, head of Hamas’s naval array; and Raad Hussein Saad, head of the military production headquarters. In addition, four brigade-level, 14 battalion-level, and 53 company-level terrorists were eliminated.

Northern Command struck roughly 950 targets, including about 210 launchers and weapons systems, 140 military facilities and terror infrastructures, and around 60 underground shafts. Approximately 380 terrorists were eliminated in the northern sector. Senior Hezbollah members killed included Chief of Staff Haytham Ali Tabatabai; Hassan Kamal, anti-tank commander of the Southern Front; Khadr Sayed al-Hashem, head of the Radwan Unit’s naval force; and Abbas Hassan Karky, logistics commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front headquarters.

Central Command eliminated roughly 230 terrorists and arrested around 7,400 others, including about 1,190 Hamas operatives. Over the year, approximately 1,340 weapons were confiscated, along with terror funds totaling about 16.5 million shekels. Additionally, Division 96 was established along the eastern border.

The Iranian arena was also a central focus. As part of Operation Rising Lion, approximately 1,500 targets were struck. Eleven nuclear scientists and 30 senior Iranian regime officials were eliminated, including Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces; Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the security apparatus; his successor Ali Shadmani; and Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In the Yemen sector, significant activity was recorded as well. The Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi was eliminated, along with Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Amri, Information Minister Hashim Ahmed Abd al-Rahman Sharaf al-Din, and Foreign Minister Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer. Approximately 180 fighter jets participated in operations targeting around 230 sites and conducting 20 major strikes. Thirteen senior Houthi military officials were also killed.

Personnel Directorate reported that 821 soldiers were killed in action and 91 were wounded. Around 3,300 lone soldiers made Aliyah and enlisted in the IDF. Approximately 54,000 reservists had their exemptions revoked and were called up for service.

Technology and Logistics: About 3,050 ground medical evacuations and 300 aerial evacuations were carried out. The mortality rate among the wounded stood at 7.1%. Maintenance units restored 84% of equipment, issuing roughly 8.2 million spare parts and components.

Home Front Command reported the deployment of around 1,500 protective shelters, renovation of about 200 public shelters, and installation of roughly 100 new sirens. The Home Front’s 104 hotline handled approximately 1.58 million calls.

Ground Forces conducted about 175 live-fire and command exercises. Around 6,200 officers completed training, 1,380 observers were trained, and roughly 97,500 soldiers qualified in marksmanship. About 70 airdrop sorties were carried out, delivering approximately 300 tons of equipment to deployed forces.

Intelligence Directorate: Unit 504 conducted roughly 1,500 field interrogations of terrorists and about 1,600 interrogations at its facilities. Across all arenas, approximately 6,000 sorties were carried out during the year.