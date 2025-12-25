The Houthi terrorist organization, on Thursday, acknowledged the deaths of several senior commanders responsible for its missile forces and unmanned aerial systems, nearly nine months after their deaths were concealed following US airstrikes in March.

Houthi activists circulated images on social media of the commanders, stating they were to be buried on Thursday in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

Those named include Maj. Gen. Zakaria Abdullah Yahya Hajar, head of the drone force, and his brother Brig. Gen. Ahmed Musaed, a commander within the same unit.

The group also confirmed the deaths of Maj. Gen. Mohammed Khaled Yahya al-Haifi, head of missile force operations and special forces activities; Brig. Gen. Hussein Yahya Abdullah al-Hashemi, a technical official in the drone unit; and Brig. Gen. Abdullah Yahya Hajar, deputy commander of the drone force.

Sources familiar with the matter said the commanders were killed in US strikes targeting Houthi positions in March, but the group withheld information about their fate until now.