Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp resigned on Friday, citing his government's inability to agree on "meaningful additional measures" against Israel, AFP reports.

The resignation followed a cabinet meeting that ended in a deadlock over potential sanctions.

"I see that I am insufficiently able to take meaningful additional measures to increase pressure on Israel,” Veldkamp told ANP following the failed debate.

Veldkamp, who last month declared Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich unwelcome in the Netherlands, had pushed for further punitive actions. On Thursday, he stated his desire to take additional steps but later admitted he lacked the confidence to act effectively.

The minister revealed that his proposals were “seriously discussed” but faced significant resistance in cabinet meetings, leaving him feeling "constrained in setting the course I consider necessary as foreign minister.”

The Netherlands was one of 21 countries that signed a joint declaration on Thursday condemning Israel’s approval of new construction in the E1 area, which connects Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim.

Veldkamp’s resignation comes amid recent tensions between the Netherlands and Israel.

In late July, the Netherlands published a new intelligence report which, for the first time, classified Israel as a "direct security threat" to the country, signaling a notable shift in bilateral relations.

Before that, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof wrote on X that the Netherlands would support suspending Israel’s participation in the Horizon European research program and claimed that he had conveyed this message during a phone call with President Isaac Herzog.

In response, Herzog wrote, : "Sorry Prime Minister, with all due respect — this tweet does not reflect the spirit and details of the call. Nor does it reflect my crystal clear position that it will be a HUGE mistake if EU takes such steps especially in light of Israel's ongoing and upgraded humanitarian efforts. I am especially saddened that the plight of our hostages and the demand for their immediate release are not even mentioned!"

