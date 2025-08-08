The Dutch government has confirmed that it will not recognize a Palestinian state at this time, despite rising public concern over the situation in Gaza, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said on Thursday, according to the Reuters news agency.

"The Netherlands is not planning to recognize a Palestinian state at this time," stated during an emergency parliamentary debate on Gaza. Lawmakers were recalled from their summer break for the debate.

In addition, Veldkamp rejected calls to halt arms imports from Israel, asserting that the Netherlands prioritizes domestic and EU procurement before sourcing from third countries. However, he did acknowledge the Netherlands' "significant steps" in response to the conflict, such as imposing travel bans on Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Veldkamp emphasized, "This war has ceased to be a just war and is now leading to the erosion of Israel's own security and identity."

His comments follow recent announcements by Britain , France and Canada that they would recognize a Palestinian state.

Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said last week that his government will begin consultations regarding the potential recognition of a Palestinian state.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct peace talks with Israel.