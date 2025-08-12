Three individuals arrived at the Israeli Embassy building in The Hague this morning (Tuesday) and poured paint on the entrance, and shattered the door before they were arrested by local police.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the incident was handled by the local security authorities, and the three individuals were arrested by the police.

Earlier today, El Al pilots reported to the company’s management that during a flight that landed in Paris last night (Monday), a flight attendant at Charles de Gaulle Airport addressed them on the communication system with the phrase "Free Palestine" while they were on their way to land.

According to the company, the incident was reported to the relevant authorities and has been forwarded for further handling by the professional bodies both domestically and internationally.

El Al stated in response: "The company takes the incident that occurred last night seriously, in which a French flight attendant addressed the pilots in an unprofessional and inappropriate manner. We are addressing the issue with the authorities in Israel, who are in contact with the authorities in France."