Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof tweeted this evening (Monday) that he held another discussion with his deputies, the foreign minister, and the defense minister regarding the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

He wrote: "The government's objective is absolutely clear: the population in Gaza must be granted immediate, unrestricted, and safe access to humanitarian aid. If the European Union decides tomorrow that Israel is not meeting the relevant agreements, the Netherlands will support suspending Israel’s participation in the Horizon European research program. If that happens, the Netherlands will also push in Brussels for further European measures, such as in the area of trade."

Schoof added: "We are also considering national steps to increase pressure. On Hamas' side, it must fully cooperate to ensure access to humanitarian aid for the suffering population in Gaza. I conveyed this message during a phone call with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog. Later today, the government will send a letter to the House of Representatives to clarify its position on the matter—both at the national level and as an EU member state."

In response, Israeli President Isaac Herzog tweeted: "Sorry Prime Minister, with all due respect — this tweet does not reflect the spirit and details of the call. Nor does it reflect my crystal clear position that it will be a HUGE mistake if EU takes such steps especially in light of Israel's ongoing and upgraded humanitarian efforts. I am especially saddened that the plight of our hostages and the demand for their immediate release are not even mentioned!"

A source familiar with the call told i24NEWS:

"During the phone conversation, the Dutch Prime Minister said that 'he is a friend of Israel but has no choice, and in light of public opinion' he must vote in favor of suspending a small part of the association agreement that relates to future cooperation between Israel and the EU. The Prime Minister did not mention any support for sanctions, trade measures, or cancellation of the association agreement, as he later tweeted."