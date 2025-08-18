MK Yair Lapid on Monday morning called on US President Donald Trump to support a ceasefire deal with Hamas that would include the release of all hostages - and end the war even if it means leaving Hamas in power.

In a post on X, Lapid wrote, "President Trump @POTUS and our friends across the world: The people of Israel spoke last night. Hundreds of thousands across the country."

"Supporting Israel, supporting the people of Israel, means supporting a deal to bring all the hostages home and ending the war 🎗️"

The mass protests and the strike which accompanied them were advertised as being apolitical and solely in support of the hostages.

However, on Sunday, Avishai David, the father of hostage Evyatar David, voiced strong criticism against the disruptive nationwide demonstrations, noting that their true purpose is not to return the hostages but rather to topple the government.

Slamming the Hostages' Families Forum, he stressed that some of its actions are politically motivated: "Some of the families do not want this conduct. The hidden and declared goal is first of all to topple the government and its leader. There are amazing people in the forum who sacrifice a lot for the families, but what's behind it is sending the government home."

According to David, "There is a movement that hitched a ride on the backs of the hostages' families. I say this with regret; it's very hard for me. There are some things the forum did that were amazing, but every once in a while, the flame against the government and Netanyahu rises. There is a negative force that isn't letting up, that won't miss an opportunity to oppose the government and topple Netanyahu."

He also said that the organizers had used his son's photo for propaganda purposes without the family's consent.

"We saw the picture on the flyers promoting the strike; the strike is so wrong, I don't know who it helps," he explained. "It horrified us that they used a picture of my son, as he looked burned by fire, and exploited it for political propaganda. It's upsetting and weakening. It's difficult for me; the cynicism and hypocrisy are so intense."

Avishai's remarks echo those of other families of hostages, who have expressed frustration over the way their pain is being used in internal political battles.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the demonstrations are strengthening Hamas: “Those who are calling today for an end to the war without defeating Hamas are not only hardening Hamas’ position and delaying the release of our hostages, they are also ensuring that the horrors of October 7 will repeat themselves and that we will have to fight an endless war,” Netanyahu stated.