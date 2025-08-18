עצרת "עוצרים לתהילים" Nessy Gil

Thousands of Israelis gathered nationwide on Sunday evening for the "Pausing for Psalms" national prayer rally, initiated by the Hostage Families Forum.

In communities across the country, hostage families were joined by public figures, rabbis, and citizens of all ages and backgrounds to recite Psalms and raise a unified plea for the safe return of the hostages.

At the same time, ANU - Museum of the Jewish People participated in the initiative by projecting verses of Psalms and prayers onto the exterior walls of the museum.

Oded Revivi, CEO of the museum, remarked, “The projection of Psalms tonight on the museum’s walls is a moving and powerful expression of one of the Jewish people’s most sacred values - redeeming captives.”

Following the rally, the Hostage Families Forum stated: “The pain doesn’t stop - and neither does the hope. This collective gathering in prayer proves that we are one united people who will not give up on the 50 living hostages and the fallen. We will continue to fight - until everyone returns home.”