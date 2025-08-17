Avishai David, the father of hostage Evyatar David, voiced strong criticism against Sunday's disruptive nationwide demonstrations and said that their true purpose is not to return the hostages but rather to topple the government.

Avishai says he feels worse as time goes on: "It's difficult for us after seeing him in such a bad condition. It's difficult for us, it's difficult for him."

The hostage's father criticized the Hostages' Families Forum and stressed that some of its actions are politically motivated: "Some of the families do not want this conduct. The hidden and declared goal is first of all to topple the government and its leader. There are amazing people in the forum who sacrifice a lot for the families, but what's behind it is sending the government home."

According to David, "There is a movement that hitched a ride on the backs of the hostages' families. I say this with regret; it's very hard for me. There are some things the forum did that were amazing, but every once in a while, the flame against the government and Netanyahu rises. There is a negative force that isn't letting up, that won't miss an opportunity to oppose the government and topple Netanyahu.

David clarified that while he appreciates some of the activities, there are those who are politically motivated: "There are people in the forum who do amazing things, but there are people in the back who come with an anti-Netanyahu approach.

The father was especially enraged by the use of a photo showing his son in captivity to promote the strike: "We saw the picture on the flyers promoting the strike; the strike is so wrong, I don't know who it helps. It horrified us that they used a picture of my son, as he looked burned by fire, and exploited it for political propaganda. It's upsetting and weakening. It's difficult for me; the cynicism and hypocrisy are so intense."

Avishai's remarks echo those of other families of hostages, who have expressed frustration over the way their pain is being used in internal political battles.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the demonstrations are strengthening Hamas. “Those who are calling today for an end to the war without defeating Hamas are not only hardening Hamas’ position and delaying the release of our hostages, they are also ensuring that the horrors of October 7 will repeat themselves and that we will have to fight an endless war,” Netanyahu stated.