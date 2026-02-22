Former captive Daniela Gilboa released her debut single on Sunday morning, “Where Everything Ends," a deeply personal song tracing her journey from the darkest place imaginable back to the light of home.

Gilboa, who has been involved in music and playing piano since childhood, wrote and composed the song together with Gil Vain and Uri Shachiv. The track emerged from her ongoing healing process following her return from captivity.

She describes an immediate creative connection with producer Gil Vain. “I came to him for a session and the connection was instant," she said. “That same day we started writing, and within just two meetings, we had produced a complete song."

In a statement accompanying the release, Gilboa reflected on the profound shift her life has undergone. “My biggest dream was to release my own music and work in music every day. I had that dream long before October 7. And then came the event that shook my life."

She says the trauma reshaped her perspective. “It made me understand that I only live once. That I don’t know what tomorrow will bring. That nothing can be taken for granted."

Speaking candidly about her rehabilitation, Gilboa shared: “This year I worked deeply on myself - to understand who I am, what I went through, to process the loss and what remains with me. The therapy and inner work don’t end, and maybe they never will. The pain will always be part of me."

At the same time, she emphasizes the resilience she has built. “Today I feel stronger. I know myself better. I understand what is right for me and what isn’t."

The song’s verses reflect the inner turmoil she experienced during her time in Gaza. “It was important to me that the verses tell that story from my perspective - from where I was, from my thoughts about the world outside, from the question that kept returning: What am I doing here?"

By contrast, the chorus represents return and renewal. “It speaks about the moment of coming home - the feeling of being home again, with the sun above me. The chorus carries optimism and hope."

Gilboa makes clear this is only the beginning. “I’m here to stay. This isn’t just one song. I have many more songs I’ve written over the years - some I never thought I would dare release - and they will be coming out soon."

She concludes with a sense of gratitude and wholeness: “I’m beginning to do what I love with confidence and completeness. Baruch Hashem, Shehecheyanu - Thank You for bringing me to this place."