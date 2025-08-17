Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the wave of demonstrations across the country during Sunday’s government meeting, warning against calls to end the war without fully defeating Hamas.

“Those who are calling today for an end to the war without defeating Hamas are not only hardening Hamas’ position and delaying the release of our hostages, they are also ensuring that the horrors of October 7 will repeat themselves and that we will have to fight an endless war,” Netanyahu stated.

The prime minister reviewed recent security operations, noting that the navy struck power facilities in Yemen, IDF forces killed dozens of terrorists in Gaza’s Zeitoun area, and the air force targeted senior Hezbollah officials and rocket launchers in Lebanon. “Our activity in Lebanon is in accordance with the ceasefire agreement. According to this agreement, we will enforce with fire any violation and any attempt to arm Hezbollah,” he said.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel’s security control over Gaza remains a fundamental condition for ending the conflict. “We insist not only that Hamas disarm, but also that Israel enforce the disarmament of the Strip over time, through continuous action against any attempt to arm and organize by any terrorist element,” he emphasized.

According to him, Hamas’ demands directly contradict Israel’s security needs. “They want us to withdraw from the entire Strip—from the north, from the south, from the Philadelphi Corridor and from the security perimeter that protects our communities. This way they can regroup, rearm and attack us again,” Netanyahu said.

Concluding his remarks, the prime minister expressed support for the IDF and the Israeli public. “Together we have achieved great achievements over our enemies on all fronts. Together we fight, and with God’s help together we will complete the victory and end the war,” he declared.