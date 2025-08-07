Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, during a visit to Greece on Wednesday, criticized the international community's response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling it shameful and urging Western powers to increase pressure on Israel, The Associated Press reported.

“The international community should be ashamed of the tragic situation unfolding in Gaza and the devastating actions being carried out by Israel,” Abdelatty was quoted as having said.

“What is unfolding is a human tragedy, and the suffering witnessed is a stain on the conscience of the international community,” he added.

The Egyptian minister referred to Israel’s military actions in Gaza as “systematic genocide,” while reaffirming his government's stance against any forced displacement of Palestinian Arab people from what he described as their “ancestral lands”.

Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers have repeatedly claimed that Israel starves Gazans, despite there being visible proof that Hamas terrorists loot the humanitarian aid brought into Gaza and take it for themselves.

Last week, a Gazan photographer who works for the TPS agency toured the streets of Gaza City and documented the al-Sahaba Market .

Despite claims that Israel is starving the population of Gaza, the documentation shows dozens of locals buying and walking through the fruit and vegetable market, where some of the produce is visibly from Israel. Customers are seen paying with Israeli currency, and Israeli canned goods are seen among the stalls.

Abdelatty’s comments followed a two-hour meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.

Egypt, which was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel, has rejected Israel’s proposals for a “humanitarian city” in the Gaza Strip.