An Israeli security delegation visited Cairo on Wednesday to meet with Egyptian officials amid arguments between the two nations due to Israel's war in Gaza and the worsening of relations since IDF soldiers entered Rafah, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the meetings discussed several issues, including IDF operations in Rafah, and closing the Gazan side of the Rafah Crossing, which led to an Egyptian decision to stop transferring aid to Gaza as long as the crossing is closed.

The main issue that was discussed is the diplomatic crisis between Israel and Egypt since the war began, which worsened after the IDF entered Rafah and led to threats by Egyptian officials to lower the level of relations between the two countries.

The report also stated that the Israeli delegates' goal was to give the Egyptians answers, to try to find solutions to the border crossing issue, and also to clarify that the operation in Rafah would not expand without notifying the Egyptians ahead of time, a commitment that Israel made to the Americans as well.