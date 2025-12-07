The White House is working to arrange a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to Axios, which cited a US official and an Israeli source familiar with the discussions. The two leaders have not spoken since before the Gaza war.

The report states that Washington expects Netanyahu to move ahead with a major natural gas agreement with Egypt, along with additional steps aimed at encouraging Sisi to agree to a summit. US officials view the initiative as part of a broader effort to use economic cooperation to strengthen ties between Israel and Arab countries.

A US official told Axios that expanding gas sales to Egypt could deepen bilateral interdependence and help stabilize regional relations. Similar US-backed economic proposals are being explored involving technology and energy sectors with other countries in the region.

According to the report, President Trump's adviser Jared Kushner has recently urged Netanyahu to emphasize economic engagement following the Gaza conflict. Kushner conveyed that regional governments prefer to focus on business development rather than constant discussions about Iran.

US officials told the outlet that Israel's capabilities in technology, natural gas, and fields such as water and renewable energy could play a central role in a new diplomatic approach. Egypt, they noted, played a key role in the Gaza ceasefire process and in returning the remains of Israeli hostages.

Despite Netanyahu expressing interest in meeting Sisi, Axios reported that there has been little substantive engagement between the leaders in recent years. An Israeli source told the outlet that no significant high-level contacts have occurred for roughly two years.

US officials have pressed Netanyahu to finalize a multibillion-dollar gas agreement that would supply a significant share of Egypt's electricity. While Sisi approved the plan in July, the Israeli government has not yet endorsed it. Axios cited sources attributing the delay to domestic political considerations and Netanyahu's preference to sign the agreement during a public meeting in Egypt.

An Israeli source and a US official told Axios that Netanyahu has quietly assembled a team to prepare concrete economic proposals ahead of a possible summit.

According to the report, US officials believe that building warmer economic ties with Egypt could provide a model for similar initiatives with Syria, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.