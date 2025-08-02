The Hamas terror group has recently claimed that its terrorists are suffering from the same nutritional deprivation as the hostages. However, a moment captured in a newly- released video has revealed this claim as a lie.

In the footage, which Hamas claimed was filmed in the past few days which was published Friday night, a terrorist is seen handing hostage Evyatar David a can of food. While the terrorist appears well-fed and robust, Evyatar looks frail, exhausted, and severely malnourished. “This can is for two days now,” Evyatar is heard saying in a weak, dejected voice.

Israeli defense officials believe the video is intended to increase pressure ahead of a potential hostage release deal, while attempting to blur Hamas' responsibility for the hostages' suffering.

Former hostages Tal Shoham and Omer Wenkert, who were held with Evyatar David and his friend Guy Gilboa Dalal, confirmed that the footage shows the same tunnel in which they were imprisoned. They emphasized that the Hamas terrorists in the area lacked nothing.

“It’s the exact same tunnel where we were held, with Guy and Evyatar,” Tal Shoham recounted. “Just beyond a metal door, only a few meters away, Hamas terrorists sat and ate meat, vegetables, fish, and fruit. All this abundance was stolen from humanitarian aid meant for Gaza’s civilians — while we, the hostages, were given almost nothing.”

שורד השבי טל שוהם באדיבות המצלם / תמונה: Jamal Awad/Flash90

Speaking at a rally in Hostages Square on Saturday evening, Omer Wenkert also testified to the shocking disparity: I know they have food there beyond the door. I used to smell it every day while I was getting two handfuls of rice a day. They have light, they have everything there to give, so why, why, why don't they give it? How much evil and wickedness.”