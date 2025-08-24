The IDF on Sunday afternoon revealed documents showing that a child claimed to be starved by Israel in fact suffers from a genetic condition.

"Yesterday (Saturday), @DailyMirror published on its front page the photo of 3-year-old Karim Ali Fouad Abu Mu’amar, claiming that his condition was caused by 'famine' in Gaza," COGAT wrote on X.

"TheFacts: Karim suffers from a genetic illness - Fanconi syndrome - which led to muscle and urinary tract weakness. This is a hereditary disease that affected other family members as well.

"Hamas continues to spread false narratives as part of a deceptive propaganda campaign, while media outlets around the world continue to serve as their platform without any verification."

Last month, a photo of 5-year-old Osama al-Rakab went viral, used to falsely depict Israel as responsible for his condition, claiming Israel is starving children.

However, al-Rakab had not been starved by Israel, COGAT noted. In reality, al-Rakab suffers from a genetic illness unrelated to the war, which is responsible for his condition. And left Gaza with his mother and brother, and is now being treated in Italy.

"The Facts: Osama suffers from a serious genetic illness unrelated to the war," COGAT tweeted. "On June 12, we actively coordinated Osama's exit from Gaza with his mother and brother through the Ramon airport."

"He is now receiving treatment in Italy."

COGAT stressed: "Tragic images rightfully stir strong emotions, but when they’re misused to fuel hatred and lies, they do more harm than good. Don’t let compassion be exploited for propaganda. Check the facts before parroting blame."