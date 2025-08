שורד השבי טל שוהם באדיבות המצלם / תמונה: Jamal Awad/Flash90

Released hostage Tal Shoham, who was held captive by Hamas with Evyatar David for 481 days, responded to the recent videos of Evyatar released by Hamas.

"This is the same tunnel where I was held," he says, "A few meters from there is an iron door behind which Hamas terrorists sit, and they have plenty of food, stolen from the humanitarian aid intended for the people of Gaza."