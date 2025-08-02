The David and Braslavski families demonstrated at Hostages Square Saturday night, alongside a crowd of others.

Ilay David, brother of Evyatar David, shared: "Hamas is using Evyatar in one of the most horrific and calculated campaigns of cruelty imaginable - a live hunger experiment. They are starving him deliberately, systematically, using his agonizing suffering as a twisted tool for their depraved propaganda. This is not just a violation of international law; it is a brutal, barbaric assault on every shred of basic human decency. It's an act so vile, it scars the very soul of humanity."

"Evyatar is my little brother - a kind, gentle soul whose only 'crime' was celebrating at a music peace festival. The thought of his pain, his hunger, his fear in those dark tunnels... it haunts my every waking moment, it invades my dreams.

"We are begging the Government of Israel, the people of Israel, every nation of the world, and especially President Trump, the president of the United States: you have the power. You must do everything in your power, by any means necessary, to save Evyatar and Guy and the rest of the hostages. They urgently need proper food and medical care so their lives can be saved.

"The humanitarian aid flowing into Gaza, meant to alleviate suffering, must reach Evyatar, Guy and all the other hostages too. We cannot, we must not, allow Hamas to wield life and death with such unchecked barbarity. To remain silent now is to be complicit in their slow, agonizing death. There is no limit to the cruelty we witness inflicted upon him and the others. And there is no end to our family's unbearable pain. We weep. We suffer. But hear this: we refuse to give up. To the leaders of the world, to every single person watching this: please, I implore you, act now. Before it's too late."

Ofir Braslavski, father of Rom Braslavski, said: "Two days ago, I saw my son - and I didn't recognize him. My Rom is hungry for bread, thirsty for water, sick, physically broken and mentally shattered. My child is dying! You, the public who stands with us, all the people of Israel - choose life. Choose the hostages. Choose hope."

"I address you, Mr. Prime Minister: Enough! The phased approach to deals has failed. You are a leader, and a leader needs to make decisions. So make the decision already - end the war and bring everyone here. The hostages, the fallen soldiers, the fighters, the reservists, and those displaced from their homes. We want to rehabilitate, to return to life, to breathe."

Hamas captivity survivor Omer Wenkert recounted: "I was returned more than five months ago from Hamas captivity. 505 days of continuous nightmare underground. Of those, about 250 days with Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa Dalal, who are still there. The first thing I looked for in Evyatar's video was his eyes - it looked like a video without words. But Evyatar didn't need to say a word for his eyes to tell me everything. That he's in pain, that he's hungry, that he feels like he has almost no strength left."

"First came worry - do they feed him every day? Does anyone care for him or take care of him? After that came rage. I know they have food there beyond the door. I used to smell it every day while I was getting two handfuls of rice a day. They have light, they have everything there to give, so why, why, why don't they give it? How much evil and wickedness.

"In one moment I returned there to Evyatar and Guy - my mattress, my spoon, my pants, the plate from which I ate the little I ate. I saw home - a shitty home. Because we maintained life there, human in the most inhuman way possible. We were still human beings, we were family.

"And then I broke down crying. Suddenly in one moment I understood that I'm still there, all of me is there - and I understood that no, this is not a cliché - if there are hostages in Gaza, I simply cannot get out of there. Like yesterday, it will happen, I will return there.

"So enough. Enough. Enough. Look at Evyatar - his eyes tell the story of all of us - a bitter and enormous cry to save us! That's all we feel there inside. Save him, save him. Extend a hand to the beautiful and amazing soul of Evyatar, of Guy and of all our hostages. Don't let them continue to feel abandoned."

Michel Iluz, father of Guy Iluz, said: "The recent publications about the difficult condition of the hostages leave no doubt - they have no more time. It's impossible to breathe anymore. Enough of apathy, enough of complacency, enough, enough of our silence!! I want to wake up from the nightmare. The hostages are starving and dying in Hamas' death tunnels, and we must get them out of there - now! 666 days of trauma. It's not that our children were kidnapped - you kidnapped us too."

Amit Nimrodi, sister of Tamir Nimrodi, added: "From the day Tamir was kidnapped, I haven't gone to school and I don't intend to until my brother is home. Eighty percent of the people want an end to the fighting and the return of all hostages. All the polls show this. We need a comprehensive deal that will guarantee the return of the last hostage without the need for cruel selections and distinctions between brothers."

Amit Siman Tov, survivor of the Nir Oz massacre who lost six family members, said: "So that I and everyone else among us can turn to mourning everything we lost - we need the hostages here with us back. There is nothing more important than bringing them home. All of them. My family was brutally murdered - we failed, and so did the State of Israel. In defending our home, the civilians, the soldiers, the hostages! This is not a question of right or wrong, it is humanity's duty, it is basic morality."