British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday delivered a stark warning to Israel, signaling "further concrete actions" if the Jewish State does not cease its military offensive in Gaza and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid, AFP reported.

Starmer’s pronouncement came following a meeting in London with Jordan's King Abdullah II, where the two leaders reportedly discussed the "gravity of the intolerable situation in Gaza" and "concerning developments" in Judea and Samaria.

A spokesperson for Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister's stance in a statement, asserting, "The Prime Minister reiterated that if Israel did not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, the UK and its partners would take further concrete actions in response."

The statement underscored the "vital" necessity of securing a sustainable ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid "at speed and volume" to the Gaza Strip.

This latest warning from London follows a series of increasingly firm measures taken by the British government against Israel. Last month, Britain notably suspended free-trade negotiations with Israel and summoned its ambassador to the foreign ministry, citing Israel's conduct in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Later, the UK, Canada and France issued an ultimatum to Israel to end the war in Gaza or face sanctions.

Responding to the ultimatum, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said , “By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities.”

“Israel accepts President Trump's vision and urges all European leaders to do the same. The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled and Gaza is demilitarized. No nation can be expected to accept anything less and Israel certainly won't,” Netanyahu stated.

“This is a war of civilization over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved,” he concluded.