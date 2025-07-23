British Foreign Secretary David Lammy strongly criticized Israeli military operations in Gaza, describing reports alleging that dozens of Gazans were killed while queuing for food as “appalling” and “sickening.”

In an interview with the BBC, Lammy condemned what he termed the “grotesque” targeting of civilians and warned of additional sanctions if the conflict continues.

“Of course Britain must call it out,” he said, referring to the reported deaths of children seeking food.

While insisting the UK cannot unilaterally end the war, Lammy stated that Britain has suspended arms exports that could be used in Gaza. “I’m satisfied that we are not in any way complicit in a breach of international humanitarian law,” he said.

The UK recently joined 27 countries in urging Israel to lift restrictions on humanitarian aid and called on the Israeli government to end civilian suffering. Rights groups, however, criticized the statement as inadequate and demanded a full halt to all arms-related exports.

Lammy also rejected claims that UK intelligence or surveillance is aiding Israeli operations. “We are not assisting… it would be quite wrong,” he emphasized.

His comments follow a series of increasingly firm measures taken by the British government against Israel. In May, Britain notably suspended free-trade negotiations with Israel and summoned its ambassador to the foreign ministry, citing Israel's conduct in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Later, the UK, Canada and France issued an ultimatum to Israel to end the war in Gaza or face sanctions.

Responding to the ultimatum, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said , “By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities.”