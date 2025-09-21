A new poll, published by The Telegraph, has revealed a massive disconnect between British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the public, with nearly nine out of 10 Britons opposing his expected decision to recognize a Palestinian state without any conditions.

The poll comes amid reports that Starmer is set to officially recognize a Palestinian state as soon as Sunday.

According to the poll, conducted by JL Partners, a meager 13% of Britons support the unconditional recognition of a Palestinian state, a figure that plummets even further among Labour’s own voters, with only 11% backing the Prime Minister’s anticipated move.

A majority of 51% of Britons are opposed to recognition while the Hamas terrorist organization continues to control Gaza and holds Israeli hostages. Furthermore, 52% of those polled believe that granting statehood would be a direct reward to terrorists.

A significant 40% of Britons believe that any recognition of statehood must be conditioned on Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire and, crucially, the release of all hostages. The poll also found that 17% of Britons are opposed to the recognition of a Palestinian state under any circumstances.

James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners, commented on the findings, calling it a "disconnect" between the public and Starmer. He stated, “Only 13 per cent say the UK should recognise Palestine without any conditions. Among Labour’s own voters, that is just 11 per cent - barely more than one in 10. And for those crucial voters that have defected from the Labour Party to Reform or could consider doing so, the equivalent number is a tiny 8 per cent.”

Starmer outlined Britain’s plan in July , conditioning recognition on Israel agreeing to a ceasefire, committing to a two-state solution, and refraining from annexing parts of Judea and Samaria.

His comments suggested that recognition was “almost inevitable” given Israel’s stated opposition to these terms. A third of Starmer’s cabinet and over 130 Labour MPs have been pushing for the move.