Two British-Lebanese men were brought before a London court on Tuesday, accused of belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah organization and taking part in terrorist training, with one allegedly involved in obtaining parts for drones, Reuters reported.

Prosecutors said Annis Makki, 40, attended a Hezbollah training camp at the Birket Jabbour airbase in Lebanon in 2021. He faces charges of preparing terrorist acts, membership in Hezbollah, and expressing support for both Hezbollah and Hamas.

Mohamed Hadi Kassir, 33, is charged with belonging to Hezbollah and attending training camps in Baffliyeh, southern Lebanon, in 2015, and again at Birket Jabbour in 2021. Kassir has indicated not guilty pleas to all charges.

Prosecutor Kristel Pous told Westminster Magistrates' Court that Kassir was “an entrenched member of Hezbollah,” and that images were found of him “training in a Hezbollah-controlled camp and undertaking hostage training exercises in 2015.”

She added that Makki had access to a “wide-ranging Hezbollah network” allegedly linked to acquiring components for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Judge Paul Goldspring remanded both men in custody until their next hearing at London’s Old Bailey court on January 16.

Authorities said the two were first arrested at their London homes in April and rearrested last week before being formally charged.