The Embassy of the “state of Palestine" was officially inaugurated in the United Kingdom on Monday, Sky News reported.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) envoy to London Husam Zomlot called the inauguration a “historic moment."

Speaking at the ceremony in Hammersmith, west London, Zomlot said the embassy’s establishment “marked a profound milestone in the British-Palestinian relations."

The opening follows the UK’s decision in September to recognize “Palestine" as an independent state.

“We gather today to mark a historic moment, the inauguration of the embassy of the state of Palestine to the United Kingdom - with full diplomatic status and privileges, a symbol of our people's inalienable right for sovereign statehood and equality among nations," Zomlot said on Monday, according to Sky News.

“For a people denied self determination for over a century, this is a monumental moment," he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Britain's recognition of a Palestinian state, saying at the time, "I have a clear message for those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the terrible October 7th Massacre: you are giving a huge reward for terror. I have another message for you: It won't happen. A Palestinian state will not be created west of the Jordan."

"For years, I have prevented the establishment of this terror state against tremendous pressure from home and abroad. We have done this with determination and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path. The answer to the recent attempt to force on us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the US. Just wait," Netanyahu stated.

The PA has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine" as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.