The headquarters of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the Bronx was vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti, the New York Post reported.

The office was covered in red paint during the vandalism yesterday (Sunday). A sign which read “AOC funds genocide in Gaza” was placed at the site.

A group calling itself the Boogie Down Liberation Front claimed responsibility for the vandalism.

The group put out a statement saying: “The Bronx is sick and tired of people like AOC and Ritchie Torres using us as a stepping stone for their own political careers. The Bronx stands with the people of Palestine and we denounce the hypocrisy of AOC who voted to fund Israel’s ongoing genocide and starvation campaign in Gaza. F-K AOC!”

The group appeared to take issue with Ocasio-Cortez's vote against an amendment proposed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last week, which would have slashed about half a billion dollars in aid to Israel, including $60 million in funding for the life-saving Iron Dome missile defense system. The bill failed 422-6, with 207 Democrats voting against it, including Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the far-left 'Squad,' has been a frequent and harsh critic of Israel.

Last year, Ocasio-Cortez accused Israel of genocide against Palestinian Arabs. She later defended her usage of the term “genocide”, telling CNN that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has “crossed the threshold of intent.”

Despite her longstanding opposition to Israel's acts of self-defense, Ocasio-Cortez has found herself targeted by anti-Israel activists before for not being sufficiently anti-Israel for them. Shortly before her declaration that Israel was committing genocide, she was accosted by activists at a Brooklyn movie theater demanding that she directly accuse Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.