A group of anti-Israel activists accosted far-left Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside a Brooklyn movie theater yesterday (Monday) to demand that she take an even stronger stand against Israel.

The activists demanded that Ocasio-Cortez accuse the State of Israel of genocide as her fellow 'Squad' members have done.

Video from the incident shows one activist getting in the Congresswoman's face and saying, "You refuse to call it a genocide."

Ocasio-Cortez told the activist, "I need you to understand that this is not OK."

“It’s not OK that there’s a genocide happening and you’re not actively against it," the activist claimed.

"You're lying," Ocasio-Cortez said before attempting to walk away. The activists continued to follow her and her Riley Roberts.

Outside the theater, Roberts attempted to convince the activists to leave the couple alone, but they refused.

Ocasio-Cortez said that she expected that the activists would "clip this so that it’s completely out of context."

“I already said that it was and y’all are just gonna pretend that it wasn’t over and over again. It’s f–ed up, man,” she claimed. “And you’re not helping these people, and you’re not helping them, you’re not helping them.”

It was not clear what Ocasio-Cortez was referring to when she said that she had already called Israel's war against the Hamas terrorist organization a genocide.

In January, she stopped short of accusing Israel of genocide when asked on "Meet the Press" about South Africa's attempt to charge the Jewish State with the ultimate crime against humanity at the International Court of Justice.

“I believe that they are. They’re still determining it. But in the interim ruling, the fact that they said there’s a responsibility to prevent it, the fact that this word is even in play, the fact that this word is even in our discourse, I think, demonstrates the mass inhumanity that Gazans are facing," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a frequent critic of Israel. Less than a month after the massacre of October 7, she and her fellow Squad members voted against a Congressional resolution affirming that the US stands with Israel and supports the Jewish State's right to defend itself from Hamas' attempts to wipe out the Jewish people.

She later accused AIPAC, the largest pro-Israel lobbying group in the US, of being "one of the more racist and bigoted PACs in Congress," an "extremist" group, and "no friend to American democracy."

In July of last year, Ocasio-Cortez boycotted a speech by Israeli President Isaac Herzog before Congress.