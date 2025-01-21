Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been accused of "Jewsplaining" after she attacked the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for stating that Elon Musk did not make a Nazi salute at the inauguration of US President Donald Trump yesterday (Monday), the New York Post reported.

“Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity," Ocasio-Cortez wrote to the ADL on X. “People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all."

The ADL had written in response to the controversy surrounding the gesture Musk made at the inauguration, "It seems that [Musk] made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute,” and argued people on both sides of the aisle shouldn’t jump to conclusions."

Ocasio-Cortez's comments were criticized for attempting to explain what antisemitism is to a Jewish organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism.

"We now have AOC jewsplaining to the ADL. Incredible things happening on X," one person responded. Another wrote, "AOC trying to Jewsplain to the ADL why they are antisemitc. She’s officially lost her mind."

One X user wrote, "AOC, a noted antisemite who has voiced her support for the destruction of the Jewish homeland, attempts to Jewsplain what Nazi gestures are to the ADL in a sordid attempt to cancel Elon Musk. The audacity of this overpaid bartender."

Another said, "I just love it when ignorant antisemites jewsplain to Jews what is and what's not antisemitic."

"After supporting antisemites terrorizing Jewish students for well over a year, you have the gall to Jewsplain antisemitism to the @adl? The patent transparency of your crocodile tears about antsemitism is exceeded only by your hubris. In sum, you are vile," said another commentor.

Journalist Mehdi Hassan, a frequent critic of Israel, was also accused of "Jewsplaining" for his response to the ADL's statement.

"If Rashida Tlaib criticizes Israel, she’s an antisemite per the ADL. If Elon Musk, a man with a history of antisemitic remarks, does what looks to everyone like a fascist salute, the ADL give him the benefit of the doubt and call it only an ‘awkward gesture,’" Hasan claimed.

Multiple commentors accused Hassan of "Jewslapining," with one writing, "You guys going to jewsplain to Jews about what is and isn’t antisemitism? Seems to be the only thing that progressives do these days."