The US House of Representatives voted overnight to reject an amendment proposed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) calling for the slashing of half a billion dollars in aid to Israel.

“Nuclear armed Israel’s national debt is under $400 Billion compared to our crippling national debt of $37 TRILLION,” Greene wrote on X. “Nuclear armed Israel seems to have their defense and debt under control, so the American taxpayers should not be required to give Nuclear armed Israel another $500 million in our U.S. defense bill.”

“This is not a helpless country, and we already give them $3.4 billion every single year in the state — from the State Department. $3.4 billion every single year,” she said on Steve Banon's podcast. “They don’t need another $500 million in our defense budget."

Greene sought to repeal section 8067 of the 2026 Department of Defense Appropriations Act, which deals with funding for Israeli Cooperative Programs, including systems like Israel's lifesaving Iron Dome missile defense interceptors.

Only six Congressmen voted in favor of the amendment while 422 voted against it. Two Republicans and four Democrats voted to cut military aid to Israel, while 215 Republicans and 207 Democrats voted not to do so. 10 Representatives did not vote.

Rep. Greene gained notoriety in 2018 after it was revealed that she had written Facebook screeds implying that a company owned by the Rothschilds, the wealthy Jewish banking family, had started a California wildfire from space.

Last year, Greene was one of two Republicans to vote against the Antisemitism Awareness Act. She claimed on X following the vote that the accusation that the Jews killed Jesus is true and therefore should not have been included in the bill.

Recently, she has criticized America's support for Israel's preemptive strikes against Iran and America's strikes against Iran's nuclear weapons program. She has also peddled the antisemitic conspiracy theory that Israel was behind the 1963 assassination of US President John F. Kennedy.